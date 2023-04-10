About 14,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spill near Southport

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities announces Monday that the failure of a 4″ force main at the 211 Water Treatment Plant near Southport caused the discharge of untreated wastewater.

Staff heard of the spill at 8:20 a.m., and the repair was completed at 11 a.m.

“Based on the FM size and time of discharge prior to isolation, it was determined that approximately 14,000 gallons of untreated wastewater reached a tributary of Beaverdam Swamp, part of Beaverdam Creek. Staff utilized pumper trucks to recover remaining wastewater on-site and lime stabilized the affected areas as applicable,” states the notice from Brunswick County.

There are no recommended actions for the public at this time, and the notice was required by state law.

