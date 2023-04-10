31st annual Wilmington Greek Festival scheduled for May 19-21

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 31st annual Wilmington Greek Festival will be held May 19-21 on the grounds of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church across from UNCW, organizers announced Monday.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and Saturday May 20, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

The event will include food, music, dancing and tours of the church.

There will be free parking at the UNCW Auxiliary Parking Lot behind Taco Bell with a free shuttle during the festival.

Drive-through service will be available for food until 7:30 p.m. on May 19-20 and until 5 p.m. on May 21.

Organizers say that a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Good Shepherd Center.

