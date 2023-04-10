Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

31st annual Wilmington Greek Festival scheduled for May 19-21

The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas...
The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 31st annual Wilmington Greek Festival will be held May 19-21 on the grounds of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church across from UNCW, organizers announced Monday.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and Saturday May 20, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

The event will include food, music, dancing and tours of the church.

There will be free parking at the UNCW Auxiliary Parking Lot behind Taco Bell with a free shuttle during the festival.

Drive-through service will be available for food until 7:30 p.m. on May 19-20 and until 5 p.m. on May 21.

Organizers say that a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Good Shepherd Center.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in crash near Bladen-Robeson County line
Kids will also be able to enjoy the new Strawberry jam on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
NC Strawberry Festival to hold 90th celebration
Man rips shirt off Jimmy John's worker in Wilmington
Watch: Employee’s shirt ripped off by customer at Jimmy John’s in Wilmington
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday
Planning documents for a proposed Wawa in Wilmington
Rezoning request for proposed Wawa headed to Wilmington City Council

Latest News

North Carolina Fourth of July Festival
‘Red White & Blue Shrimp-a-roo’ fundraiser to benefit NC 4th of July Festival
Pender Arts Council to hold Southern Swamp Soiree on Saturday, April 29
Pender Arts Council to host gala and art show opening on April 29
Terry Bragg, Thomas Dalton and Amy Wright, who will all be honored at the Wilmington Rotary...
Three to be honored at Rotary Club’s “Leaders in Service” awards
Veteran stand down and career fair to be held at CFCC on Wednesday, April 12
Veteran stand down and career fair to be held at CFCC