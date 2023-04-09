Senior Connect
Wilmington-area churches recognize Easter with weekend full of celebrations

Across the Wilmington area, churches held services and events throughout the weekend in celebration of Easter.(WECT)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Across the Cape Fear, people gathered this weekend to celebrate Easter with church services, easter egg hunts and other beloved traditions.

Despite the rainy weather, people were still able to gather for indoor activities and were greeted with sunshine Sunday afternoon.

Members and visitors at Pine Valley Methodist Church gathered over five different services throughout the day, including a sunrise service. Lead Pastor Tim Reeves spoke to the congregation on the hope that comes from Easter as Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

“I love Easter morning, just being able to remember that no matter how dark something looks, there is light at the end of the tunnel, his name’s Jesus, and we can celebrate that,” Reeves said.

He said he hopes his congregation takes away a message of encouragement this Easter.

“We are in a world today that I know there’s divisions, I know there’s things that if you look around you may say it’s so bad, but I believe that there are still so many good things that we can look toward, and one of those is what we celebrate today: the resurrection of Jesus,” he said.

Pine Valley Methodist Church also hosted its Easter Jam egg hunt on Saturday.

There were dozens of egg hunts throughout the Cape Fear this weekend, along with sunrise services and other events for the holiday weekend.

