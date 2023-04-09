Senior Connect
One killed in crash near Bladen-Robeson County line

(Associated Press)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person is dead after a car crash Saturday morning near the Bladen-Robeson County line.

First Sergeant Andrew Pait with North Carolina State Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Sayaun Dent, from Bladenboro, was killed after the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Marsh Road and NC Highway 41.

The driver of the pickup truck hit Dent’s car on the diver’s side, said Pait. The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

