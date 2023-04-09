First Alert Forecast: wet start to Easter Sunday, drier finish

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you this Easter Sunday! After a chilly and wet Saturday, the Easter Bunny is delivering drier conditions to the Cape Fear Region.

Rain will remain widespread before dawn, so church services around the 6:48 a.m. sunrise are looking damp. Clouds and showers are likely to gradually thin with some peeks of sunshine likely into the afternoon and evening. Cool northeasterly wind gusts will exceed 30+ mph in some spots and could knock around a few eggs from their hiding spots. Expect temperatures to be a touch warmer, but still on the low side, with the upper 50s to, at most, 60s by the afternoon.

Drier and warmer conditions are expected into early next week with the 60s and even mid-70s likely by midweek. Our next rain chance won’t spawn until late this week as low pressure approaches the area.

Check out your full seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

