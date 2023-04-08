Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: chilly & wet start to Easter Weekend

First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Apr. 7, 2023
By Claire Fry
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Easter Weekend! Your First Alert Forecast features lots of changing weather. Here is what you can expect after a warm, muggy Friday in the 70s...

Saturday: Expect northeasterly winds to maintain a chilly and, at times, aggressive edge with temperatures holding in the 40s and 50s under extensive rain clouds. A soaking rainfall in excess of an inch appears probable.

Easter Sunday: Rain will remain widespread before dawn, so church services around the 6:48 a.m. sunrise are looking damp. Clouds and showers are likely to gradually thin through the day and evening, but the pace at which they will do so is in question, so for now plan to keep your rain gear handy. Also, expect temperatures to continue on the low side, with upper 40s and lower 50s early and 50s to, at most, 60s by the afternoon.

Check out a drier and warmer trend next week with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, tap into your free WECT Weather App to customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days.

