CrossFit Inside Out members carry weights for 600-meter walk for Good Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many are starting Easter Weekend by marking Good Friday, the day Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross. Some local Crossft Inside Out members commemorated the day by carrying 95-pound barbell weights on their backs for nearly 600 meters.

Members said they carried the weights in honor of the weight and distance Jesus carried the cross to Calvary.

“I’m so grateful that He did that for me and so the whole time my motivation was all about gratitude. He did for me what I couldn’t do for myself. If it weren’t for Christ, my life wouldn’t be what it is today,” Tim Blevins with Crossfit Inside Out said.

Millions of people will be closing out the holiday weekend by celebrating Easter Sunday.

