Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Community holds ‘Heart Walk’ in honor of baby needing heart transplant

The 'Heart Walk' was a fundraiser for Dahlia Morris, a four-month-old in need of a heart...
The 'Heart Walk' was a fundraiser for Dahlia Morris, a four-month-old in need of a heart transplant.(WECT)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Despite the rain Saturday, people gathered to walk in honor of a baby in need of a heart transplant.

The ‘Heart Walk’ Saturday started at North Brunswick High School and went through Founder’s Park in honor of Dahlia Morris, a four-month-old baby who was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy in February.

“We are so thankful because it is a rainy day, it’s cold, but people still felt the need to come out and support Dahlia,” Dahlia’s grandmother Angelina Bernard said.

Dilated cardiomyopathy causes the heart to become enlarged. Dahlia is in need of a heart transplant in order to survive and was placed on the United Network of Organ Sharing as a heart transplant candidate.

Most people walked a 5k, or 3.1 miles, to raise awareness and funds for Dahlia. Her grandfather walked a 10k, more than six miles, in the rain in honor of her.

People who were not able to attend were encouraged to participate virtually as well.

Bernard said she’s grateful to everyone who has reached out to offer support and prayers over the last couple of months.

“Friends, family members, and people that we don’t even know, they’ve reached out to us through social media and have been praying for us,” she said. “That’s what we have said to people, you know, money is great, but prayers are everything.”

All the funds raised will go toward helping with hospital expenses.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man rips shirt off Jimmy John's worker in Wilmington
Watch: Employee’s shirt ripped off by customer at Jimmy John’s in Wilmington
Wilmington Fire crews rescue motorcyclist who fell off bridge.
Wilmington fire crews rescue motorcyclist who fell off bridge
Kids will also be able to enjoy the new Strawberry jam on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
NC Strawberry Festival to hold 90th celebration
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday
Planning documents for a proposed Wawa in Wilmington
Rezoning request for proposed Wawa headed to Wilmington City Council

Latest News

Crossfit Easter Walk
CrossFit Inside Out members carry weights for 600-meter walk for Good Friday
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Law enforcement navigates language barriers to communicate with family of teen missing off Carolina coast
Bowling ball and pins
Residents react to Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley’s upcoming closing
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday