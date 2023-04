WATCH: Pelican released after being freed from fishing line by Oak Island Water Rescue

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - On Friday, April 7, the pelican that Oak Island Water Rescue saved on Wednesday was released.

On April 5, OIWR spotted the pelican entangled in fishing line. With help from Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter, responders were able to safely bring it to shore.

Mary Ellen Rogers, with Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter, then took the pelican in for a medical evaluation. After a short stay, the bird was released at around 10 a.m. on April 7.

