Watch: Employee’s shirt ripped off by customer at Jimmy John’s in Wilmington

Unedited security camera footage shows an altercation at a Jimmy John's on Wilmington on Wednesday, April 5.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Security camera footage shows a man rip off a Jimmy John’s employee’s shirt during an altercation on Wednesday, April 5.

The man appears to reach towards the cash register right before the employee attempts to push him back. The customer then rips the employee’s shirt off during the struggle.

An incident report from the Wilmington Police Department says the assault was reported at around 6 p.m. at the Jimmy John’s on S 17th Street near Novant Health NHRMC.

Jimmy John’s Area Manager Wesley Meachum provided the video to WECT and said the employee had small lacerations or marks on the back of his neck from the shirt being ripped off.

WECT has reached out to police for more information.

