Trillium Health receives $1.3 million in federal funding to help homeless

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Trilium Health has received $1.3 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant funds to help end homelessness across Eastern North Carolina.

Trilium announced the funding on Tuesday, April 4.

Of that, $1.1 million will go towards Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) services, which combine affordable housing assistance with support services to help low-income persons with disabilities to live independently. Then $212,039 was awarded for Rapid Rehousing, or quick re-entry into housing when only limited financial assistance is needed in a specific timeframe.

All grant submissions were made via the North Carolina Balance of State Continuum of Care (CoC) to help rural communities apply for Continuum of Care funding from HUD.

“Trillium is excited to continue its evidence-based housing interventions through these federally funded housing programs,” Amy Modlin, Trillium’s Head of Housing, said. “Using the Housing First model, Trillium is able to give individuals and families experiencing homelessness what they need the most: safe, decent and affordable housing.”

Last year, Trillium helped house 238 adults and 54 children with PSH funds and aided ten people in connecting them to housing services with RRH assistance.

This year’s awards, part of the larger Continuum of Care Competition Awards through HUD, included $2.8 billion to thousands of local homeless service and housing programs across the country. It is currently the largest source of federal grant funding for individuals who experience homelessness.

“Helping people move into stable housing from temporary shelters and encampments on the streets is essential to ending homelessness,” HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said. “Working with our local partners, these Continuum of Care program grants, deliver communities the resources they need. Together we can work toward a world where homelessness is a brief and rare occurrence, and every person has access to a safe, affordable and stable home so that they and their families can thrive.”

