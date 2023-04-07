Sheriff’s Office looking for man suspected of armed robbery in Clarkton

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a man suspected of an armed robbery at the Scotchman in Clarkton on Friday, April 7.

According to the BCSO, the office responded to the robbery at about 12:15 a.m.

The BCSO says nobody was hurt, and an unknown amount of money was taken. Officials say the suspect is a black male who is about 5 feet tall, and was wearing a black mask, black hoodie and black ripped pants. The man also has a scar on his forehead over his left eye, and the BCSO says he is known to frequent the Scotchman and always wears a mask.

“This is an open investigation at this time. If you have any information about this case. Please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at Bladen County Sheriff’s Office 919-862-6960,” states a release from the BCSO.

