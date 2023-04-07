Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Sheriff’s Office looking for man suspected of armed robbery in Clarkton

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a man suspected of an armed robbery at the Scotchman in Clarkton on Friday, April 7.

According to the BCSO, the office responded to the robbery at about 12:15 a.m.

The BCSO says nobody was hurt, and an unknown amount of money was taken. Officials say the suspect is a black male who is about 5 feet tall, and was wearing a black mask, black hoodie and black ripped pants. The man also has a scar on his forehead over his left eye, and the BCSO says he is known to frequent the Scotchman and always wears a mask.

“This is an open investigation at this time. If you have any information about this case. Please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at Bladen County Sheriff’s Office 919-862-6960,” states a release from the BCSO.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cinnamon and Felix
PHOTOS: Goat, dog leave Wake County Animal Center; head to new home in Johnston County
Law enforcement investigates a shooting in Whiteville on Wednesday, April 5
Whiteville police identify victim in fatal shooting
A proposed baseball stadium presented by officials from the Town of Leland, Brunswick County...
Brunswick Co. balks at price of stadium construction
Wilmington Fire crews rescue motorcyclist who fell off bridge.
Wilmington fire crews rescue motorcyclist who fell off bridge
UNCW
UNCW College of Arts and Sciences to split into two colleges

Latest News

Crews have contained a wildfire in the woods behind Topsail High School that started at around...
Crews contain 10-acre wildfire in Hampstead area
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
Welcome to Sunset Beach sign
Parking, beach code enforcement to begin today in Sunset Beach
One lane of each road will be closed Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
NCDOT to conduct street upgrades in Wilmington through June