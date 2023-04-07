Senior Connect
Rezoning request for proposed Wawa headed to Wilmington City Council

Planning documents for a proposed Wawa in Wilmington
Planning documents for a proposed Wawa in Wilmington(Wawa, Wilmington Planning Board)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for a proposed Wawa on S. 17th Street at its meeting on Wednesday, April 5.

The store and gas station would be on the property occupied by Tinyz Tavern, PT’s Olde Fashioned Grille and a now-closed Pizza Hut. The request would have the 2.44-acre area at S. 17th Street and Wellington Avenue rezoned from Office and Industrial (Conditional District) to Community Business (Conditional District).

Neighboring businesses brought up parking concerns because the applicant is asking for 51 parking spaces compared to the 26 spaces that would be typically allowed. A parking analysis will be required as part of the technical review process for the project because of this proposal.

Dr. Christopher Young at Wellington Pointe brought up concerns about the shop selling alcohol overnight, though North Carolina’s laws don’t allow alcohol sales between 2 and 7 a.m. on Monday-Saturday or before 10 a.m. on Sundays. He also expressed traffic concerns because of the lack of a left turn out of the property on S. 17th Street.

Tinyz Tavern owner Jason Ruth also spoke in opposition. He said the bar has been there for 17 years., and that four mom-and-pop stores on the property will be torn down. Nobody else spoke on the project during the public hearing.

The commission voted in favor of the rezoning 4-1 with Danny Adams as the opposing vote. Commissioner Winslow Goins rescued himself from the vote due to a conflict of interest. It is expected to be heard at the Wilmington City Council on May 2.

You can find the full planning commission agenda on the city’s website.

Proposed site plan for a Wawa on S 17th Street in Wilmington
Proposed site plan for a Wawa on S 17th Street in Wilmington(Wilmington Planning Commission)

