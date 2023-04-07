Pet of the Week: Unnamed Dutch Shepherd from NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, one-year-old Dutch Shepherd is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

He is up-to-date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped.

According to his handlers, he is very outgoing and food motivated. He has a lot of energy and may need some training, but he is very friendly and loves to be around people.

If you have another dog, a meet and greet will be required, and although he gets along very well with other people, his handlers say it may be a good idea to let young kids meet him before adoption.

Those interested in adopting him are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

The shelter will be closed from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9 for the Easter holiday. Beginning Monday, the shelter will resume their normal operation of being open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those wishing to adopt can also call the shelter at (910) 798-7500. Additional information can be found here.

