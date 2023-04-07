Senior Connect
Parking, beach code enforcement to begin today in Sunset Beach

Welcome to Sunset Beach sign
Welcome to Sunset Beach sign(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department has announced that parking and beach code enforcement will begin on Friday, April 7.

Through Monday, Oct. 30, parking enforcement patrols will monitor the following regulations on a daily basis:

  • Vehicles must be completely off the roadway with no wheels touching asphalt
  • Parking is prohibited on the sidewalk and bike lane
  • Only parallel parking is allowed and it must be in the direction of travel
  • Double parallel parking is prohibited
  • Parked cars can not block driveways or beach walkways

“Patrol officials will utilize a vehicle marked ‘Sunset Beach Parking Enforcement’ with flashing caution lights,” stated the SBPD in their announcement.

Sunset Beach Parking Enforcement vehicle
Sunset Beach Parking Enforcement vehicle(Sunset Beach Police Department)

In additional to the above parking regulations, parking is prohibited on:

  • Numbered streets (1st through 15th and 27th through 40th streets)
  • Canal Drive from Cobia St. westward to 6th St., Bay and Inlet streets
  • North Shore Drive Extension from Cobia St. to its easternmost terminus
  • The west side of Sunset Blvd. South from North Shore Drive and Main St.
  • Sunset Blvd. South from North Shore Drive East and West in a northerly direction for 200 feet

The SBPD will also begin daily beach code enforcement through Oct. 30.

“Code Enforcement includes handling issues such as cabanas/tents, protecting the dunes, littering, pets on the strand, glass bottle violations, etc.” the police department added.

