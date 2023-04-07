Man arrested for obtaining property by false pretenses in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Bruce Richard Matthews of Newport on April 6 for allegedly obtaining property by false pretenses from a Pender County resident.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was started when Matthews and his mother, Kimberly Pate Matthews, took $3,000 to deliver materials from old chicken houses to construct a new, refurbished barn. The Matthews reportedly advertised the sale of old chicken house materials and construction jobs using Facebook Marketplace.

The victim stated they never received the construction, material, or any reimbursement from the company Moore Salvage and Removal Services in Kinston.

Matthews was arrested at his home in Carteret County and officers with Pender and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office found items related to the investigation after searching the house. He has been charged with one felony count of obtaining property by false pretenses and one misdemeanor count of fail to work after being paid, and his first court appearance will be on April 10.

Kimberly Matthews and Richard Moore were also arrested by Lenoir County law enforcement with several charges for the same scam by posting ads on social media to deliver building materials from old chicken houses and never delivering the goods purchased. Green County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into Mathews and Moore.

“Detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office have identified other victims scammed by Bruce Richard Matthews and Kimberly Pate Matthews and are in the process of involving other law enforcement agencies in this investigation that covers several North Carolina counties. The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying other potential victims of this business scam. Please call Pender County Sheriff’s Office Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437 with any information. Any victims of this scam are asked to save all paperwork, business records, texts, emails, etc as possible evidence,” Pender County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the release.

