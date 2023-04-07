NCDOT to conduct street upgrades in Wilmington through June

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on April 6 that work is underway to improve three streets in Wilmington.

According to the release, the following roads will receive upgrades:

Market St. from 3rd St. to Wetsig Road

Independence Blvd. from Shipyard Blvd. to Oleander Drive

S 3rd St. from Market to Wooster streets

“Work includes, curb and gutter repair, curb ramp retrofit construction, and milling and resurfacing, which includes new pavement markings,” stated the NCDOT announcement.

Depending on weather, one lane of each road will be closed Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to allow crews to work in the area. Work is expected to be completed by June.

“The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to slow down, and when possible, avoid the area,” added the NCDOT. “For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.