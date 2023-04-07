Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NCDOT to conduct street upgrades in Wilmington through June

One lane of each road will be closed Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
One lane of each road will be closed Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.(Live 5)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on April 6 that work is underway to improve three streets in Wilmington.

According to the release, the following roads will receive upgrades:

  • Market St. from 3rd St. to Wetsig Road
  • Independence Blvd. from Shipyard Blvd. to Oleander Drive
  • S 3rd St. from Market to Wooster streets

“Work includes, curb and gutter repair, curb ramp retrofit construction, and milling and resurfacing, which includes new pavement markings,” stated the NCDOT announcement.

Depending on weather, one lane of each road will be closed Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to allow crews to work in the area. Work is expected to be completed by June.

“The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to slow down, and when possible, avoid the area,” added the NCDOT. “For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cinnamon and Felix
PHOTOS: Goat, dog leave Wake County Animal Center; head to new home in Johnston County
Law enforcement investigates a shooting in Whiteville on Wednesday, April 5
Whiteville police identify victim in fatal shooting
A proposed baseball stadium presented by officials from the Town of Leland, Brunswick County...
Brunswick Co. balks at price of stadium construction
Wilmington Fire crews rescue motorcyclist who fell off bridge.
Wilmington fire crews rescue motorcyclist who fell off bridge
UNCW
UNCW College of Arts and Sciences to split into two colleges

Latest News

The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
One lane was closed while crews worked to clear the scene.
Lane reopen after two-car crash on U.S. 17 near Shallotte
Town of Holden Beach
Bike lanes to be added to over six miles of Ocean Blvd in Holden Beach
Wave Transit
Wave Transit to offer free rides on Earth Day