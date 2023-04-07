Leland Fire/Rescue helps kayaker stuck in marsh

LELAND N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue came to the aid of a stranded kayaker Thursday night.

According to a Facebook post, crews were dispatched to the Brunswick River just after 7 p.m.

“Crews launched the boat, and quickly located a kayaker that was stuck in the marsh,” the post states. “The kayaker was loaded onto Leland Fire/Rescue’s boat and the kayak was removed without incident. Once on land, our crews gave the kayaker a ride home.”

