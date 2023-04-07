Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Law enforcement navigates language barriers to communicate with family of teen missing off Carolina coast

Law enforcement navigates language barriers to communicate with family of teen missing off Carolina coast
By Zach Solon
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - Crews have spent another day searching for a missing teenager off the coast of Fort Fisher. No one has seen 16-year-old David Hernandez since he disappeared in the surf last Saturday.

Hernandez’s parents do not speak fluent English, which can make it difficult to communicate with law enforcement. Mayra Romero, a victim advocate with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has been talking with the family to help guide them through the search for their son.

“I do an assessment on the victim and the victim’s family to see what their needs are and I refer them out to organizations and link them to resources in the community to meet their needs,” Romero said.

READ MORE: Search continues for missing teen’s body near Fort Fisher; family asks search teams to not give up

Romero says the family is grateful to have someone to communicate with in Spanish.

They were very happy to see that someone had come up and taking the time to explain to them everything that had happened, how it happened, what had been done, and what was about to get done,” said Romero. “[David’s] Mom is standing very strong, and I admire her strongly.”

Romero personally knows the difficulty of communicating through different languages and cultures.

“When individuals from other countries come here and emigrate like I did myself, it’s just it’s very challenging,” she said. “And so, to me, to see that I can go out there and help and gift that relief is very rewarding.”

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says they plan to continue to assist with the search through the weekend, but will not be able to provide boats in the water Saturday due to weather.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cinnamon and Felix
PHOTOS: Goat, dog leave Wake County Animal Center; head to new home in Johnston County
Wilmington Fire crews rescue motorcyclist who fell off bridge.
Wilmington fire crews rescue motorcyclist who fell off bridge
Man rips shirt off Jimmy John's worker in Wilmington
Watch: Employee’s shirt ripped off by customer at Jimmy John’s in Wilmington
A proposed baseball stadium presented by officials from the Town of Leland, Brunswick County...
Brunswick Co. balks at price of stadium construction
Law enforcement investigates a shooting in Whiteville on Wednesday, April 5
Whiteville police identify victim in fatal shooting

Latest News

Bowling ball and pins
Residents react to Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley’s upcoming closing
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday
Trillium Health Resources will face a $5.4 million loss of state funding.
Trillium Health receives $1.3 million in federal funding to help homeless
Rezoning request for proposed Wawa headed to Wilmington City Council