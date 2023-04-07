Law enforcement navigates language barriers to communicate with family of teen missing off Carolina coast

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - Crews have spent another day searching for a missing teenager off the coast of Fort Fisher. No one has seen 16-year-old David Hernandez since he disappeared in the surf last Saturday.

Hernandez’s parents do not speak fluent English, which can make it difficult to communicate with law enforcement. Mayra Romero, a victim advocate with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has been talking with the family to help guide them through the search for their son.

“I do an assessment on the victim and the victim’s family to see what their needs are and I refer them out to organizations and link them to resources in the community to meet their needs,” Romero said.

Romero says the family is grateful to have someone to communicate with in Spanish.

They were very happy to see that someone had come up and taking the time to explain to them everything that had happened, how it happened, what had been done, and what was about to get done,” said Romero. “[David’s] Mom is standing very strong, and I admire her strongly.”

Romero personally knows the difficulty of communicating through different languages and cultures.

“When individuals from other countries come here and emigrate like I did myself, it’s just it’s very challenging,” she said. “And so, to me, to see that I can go out there and help and gift that relief is very rewarding.”

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says they plan to continue to assist with the search through the weekend, but will not be able to provide boats in the water Saturday due to weather.

