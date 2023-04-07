Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures plummeting, rain chances spiking Easter Weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Apr. 6, 2023...
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features lots of changing weather. Here is what you can expect day by day...

Friday: A cold front will switch breezes from southerly to northerly and 25+ mph gusts are probable in the transition. Clouds will lower and thicken and patchy drizzle and rain will become a better bet. Temperatures will be tricky with the frontal passage; the general theme will be numbers steady in or falling from the 60s and 70s. And by Friday night, readings sinking to the upper 40s and lower 50s will have you reaching for your jacket.

Saturday: Expect northeasterly winds to maintain a chilly and, at times, aggressive edge with temperatures holding in the 40s and 50s under extensive rainclouds. A soaking rainfall in excess of an inch appears probable.

Easter Sunday: Rain will remain widespread before dawn, so church services around the 6:48 a.m. sunrise are looking damp. Clouds and showers are likely to gradually thin through the day and evening, but the pace at which they will do so is in question, so for now plan to keep your rain gear handy. Also, expect temperatures to continue on the low side, with upper 40s and lower 50s early and 50s to, at most, 60s by the afternoon.

Check out a drier and warmer trend next week with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, tap into your free WECT Weather App to customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days.

