First Alert Forecast: much cooler, rainy start to Easter Weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Friday evening! Your First Alert Forecast features lots of changing weather. Here is what you can expect day by day...

Friday night: A cold front switched breezes from southerly to northerly and introduced gusty winds in excess of 25 mph with much thicker clouds with patchy drizzle and rain. Temperatures will continue to plummet from the warm, muggy 70s earlier this afternoon into the cool upper 40s and lower 50s.

Saturday: Expect northeasterly winds to maintain a chilly and, at times, aggressive edge with temperatures holding in the 40s and 50s under extensive rain clouds. A soaking rainfall in excess of an inch appears probable.

Easter Sunday: Rain will remain widespread before dawn, so church services around the 6:48 a.m. sunrise are looking damp. Clouds and showers are likely to gradually thin through the day and evening, but the pace at which they will do so is in question, so for now plan to keep your rain gear handy. Also, expect temperatures to continue on the low side, with upper 40s and lower 50s early and 50s to, at most, 60s by the afternoon.

Check out a drier and warmer trend next week with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

