Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday

“I was happy,” 12-year-old Jyquavion Riggins said excitedly.
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.(Javonna Long)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Most kids are looking forward to an Easter basket with soem candy in it this weekend, but one boy had a different idea for an even bigger surprise.

“I told Mr. Davis I want a suit so I can go to church,” 12-ear-old Jyquavion Riggins said.

So, Mr. Glenwood Davis, the guidance counselor at Chadbourn Elementary School and a group of staff members got together to make it happen.

“A couple days [went by], he picked me up and we [went] to the place and he told me to pick out my suit and my shoes,”

A few weeks went by and Jyquavion’s custom suit was finally ready. But, the group wanted to make sure it was a spsecial surprise for him.

They got together after lunch on Wednesday and Jyquavion had the biggest smile on his face.

“It is so much more than just teaching the academics, it’s building that relationship, building that rapport, and just letting the children know that you genuinely care about them,” Javonna Long, a teacher CES, said.

And of course, Jyquavion’s teacher pitched in an extra surprise with a matching tie.

The group that helped with what Jyquavion calls the “best surprise ever” said this is what working in a school is all about.

“That’s why we take on these careers, is to make sure that they are great and successful,” Glenwood Davis, a guidance counselor at CES, said.

“I’d do anything for any of them if I can. I love these kids. And that’s the reason I’m here. We don’t make a whole lot of money but guess what, it’s for the kids,” Anthony Burris, head custodian at CES, said.

With his new suit, Jyquavion would probably win best dressed on Easter Sunday.

“I was happy,” Jyquavion said excitedly.

Jyquavion says he wants to be a comedian when he grows up-- so he is going to need a new suit then too, but, for now, he will be buttoned up for church this Easter weekend.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cinnamon and Felix
PHOTOS: Goat, dog leave Wake County Animal Center; head to new home in Johnston County
Wilmington Fire crews rescue motorcyclist who fell off bridge.
Wilmington fire crews rescue motorcyclist who fell off bridge
Man rips shirt off Jimmy John's worker in Wilmington
Watch: Employee’s shirt ripped off by customer at Jimmy John’s in Wilmington
A proposed baseball stadium presented by officials from the Town of Leland, Brunswick County...
Brunswick Co. balks at price of stadium construction
Law enforcement investigates a shooting in Whiteville on Wednesday, April 5
Whiteville police identify victim in fatal shooting

Latest News

Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Law enforcement navigates language barriers to communicate with family of teen missing off Carolina coast
Bowling ball and pins
Residents react to Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley’s upcoming closing
Trillium Health Resources will face a $5.4 million loss of state funding.
Trillium Health receives $1.3 million in federal funding to help homeless
Rezoning request for proposed Wawa headed to Wilmington City Council