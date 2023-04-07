Crews help two kayakers stuck in mud near Oak Island bridge

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Several local agencies worked together to help bring two kayakers stuck in the mud back to shore.

According to a post from Oak Island Water Rescue on Friday, the kayakers were stuck in the mud in the vicinity of the Barbee Bridge (N.C. 133).

“Using binoculars, land based public safety agency vehicles (fire/police/EMS), attempted to pin point the location from atop the Barbee Bridge. At the same time, a NC Marine Patrol boat arrived in the area, quickly followed by a USCG 29′ response boat and a BCSO Marine Patrol boat,” states the post from OIWR.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office 911 center then got an updated location, and emergency responders made a shore-based rescue plan.

“In a joint rescue effort, the two kayakers were safely brought to shore where EMS was located,” states the post. “This call had a positive outcome with the rescue of both kayakers.”

Participating agencies included the OIWR, Oak Island Fire Department, Oak Island Police Department, Brunswick County Emergency Medical Services. BCSO Marine Patrol, N.C. Marine Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard Station Oak Island.

This is a separate incident from the stranded kayaker rescued by crews in the Brunswick River on Thursday night.

