Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Crews help two kayakers stuck in mud near Oak Island bridge

Oak Island Water Rescue helps rescue kayakers
Oak Island Water Rescue helps rescue kayakers(Oak Island Water Rescue)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Several local agencies worked together to help bring two kayakers stuck in the mud back to shore.

According to a post from Oak Island Water Rescue on Friday, the kayakers were stuck in the mud in the vicinity of the Barbee Bridge (N.C. 133).

“Using binoculars, land based public safety agency vehicles (fire/police/EMS), attempted to pin point the location from atop the Barbee Bridge. At the same time, a NC Marine Patrol boat arrived in the area, quickly followed by a USCG 29′ response boat and a BCSO Marine Patrol boat,” states the post from OIWR.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office 911 center then got an updated location, and emergency responders made a shore-based rescue plan.

“In a joint rescue effort, the two kayakers were safely brought to shore where EMS was located,” states the post. “This call had a positive outcome with the rescue of both kayakers.”

Participating agencies included the OIWR, Oak Island Fire Department, Oak Island Police Department, Brunswick County Emergency Medical Services. BCSO Marine Patrol, N.C. Marine Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard Station Oak Island.

This is a separate incident from the stranded kayaker rescued by crews in the Brunswick River on Thursday night.

Oak Island Water Rescue helps rescue kayakers
Oak Island Water Rescue helps rescue kayakers(Oak Island Water Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cinnamon and Felix
PHOTOS: Goat, dog leave Wake County Animal Center; head to new home in Johnston County
Wilmington Fire crews rescue motorcyclist who fell off bridge.
Wilmington fire crews rescue motorcyclist who fell off bridge
Man rips shirt off Jimmy John's worker in Wilmington
Watch: Employee’s shirt ripped off by customer at Jimmy John’s in Wilmington
A proposed baseball stadium presented by officials from the Town of Leland, Brunswick County...
Brunswick Co. balks at price of stadium construction
Law enforcement investigates a shooting in Whiteville on Wednesday, April 5
Whiteville police identify victim in fatal shooting

Latest News

Planning documents for a proposed Wawa in Wilmington
Rezoning request for proposed Wawa headed to Wilmington City Council
According to a Facebook post, crews were dispatched to the Brunswick River just after 7 p.m.
Leland Fire/Rescue helps kayaker stuck in marsh
Man rips shirt off Jimmy John's worker in Wilmington
Watch: Employee’s shirt ripped off by customer at Jimmy John’s in Wilmington
Man rips shirt off Jimmy John's worker in Wilmington
Man rips shirt off Jimmy John's worker in Wilmington