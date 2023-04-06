‘Walk for Dahlia’ to be held Saturday to support heart transplant patient

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to the “Walk for Dahlia” 5k and 10k walks scheduled for Saturday, April 8.

According to the event website, the event is being hosted to support Dahlia Morris, a local child in need of a heart transplant. The walks will begin at 8:30 a.m. at North Brunswick High School, located at 114 Scorpion Drive NE in Leland.

“Join us at Dahlia’s 5K/10K Heart Walk and show your support for Dahlia Morris, a heart transplant patient who needs our help. Baby Dahlia has experienced significant medical setbacks over the last month culminating in the diagnosis of dilated cardiomyopathy. As a result of Dahlia’s health she has been added to the United Network for Organ Sharing as a Heart Transplant candidate. Dahlia has displayed great resilience throughout this process which has coined her the motto ‘Tiny But Mighty,’” the organizers stated on the event website.

Those interested in participating and supporting Dahlia can register for the event online.

Registration for the event will begin at 7:45 a.m., with the race introduction happening at 8:10 a.m. The 5k and 10k walks will begin at 8:30 a.m. and closing remarks will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

“This event is all about coming together as a community to raise awareness and funds for Dahlia’s medical expenses. Lace up your sneakers and get ready for a morning of fun, fitness, and friendship. We’ll be walking from North Brunswick High School along the recently completed multi-purpose path and through beautiful Founders Park, enjoying the fresh air and sunshine while making a difference in Dahlia’s life. Dahlia’s grandfather will complete a 10K on her behalf and sponsors are encouraged to support his effort,” the organizers added.

For more information, including how you can virtually participate, please visit the Walk for Dahlia website.

The event is being hosted to support Dahlia Morris, a local child in need of a heart transplant. (Waltrina Barnett)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.