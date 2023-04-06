Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

UNCW College of Arts and Sciences to split into two colleges

UNCW
UNCW(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington’s College of Arts and Sciences is set to become two separate colleges starting on July 1.

One college will be for social sciences, humanities and the arts, and the other will focus on computing, engineering and science, according to an announcement on Thursday, April 6.

The college will continue with normal operations as the university looks for new founding deans and determines its staffing and resource needs. Both deans are expected to start on July 1.

“As the former dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, I fundamentally understand the scope of this transformation. I am immensely proud of the college, our students, faculty and staff, and their achievements over the years,” Chancellor Aswani K. Volety said in the announcement. “By creating smaller, more agile colleges, UNCW will build on a firm foundation to better support and enhance the studies of our students and the work of our dedicated faculty and staff.”

You can find more details about the colleges on the UNCW website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates a shooting in Whiteville on Wednesday, April 5
Whiteville police identify victim in fatal shooting
Traffic at the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
NC bill would end car emissions tests, require safety inspections every other year
Bowling ball and pins
Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closing after nearly 50 years
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Michael Hobbs and Scott Dalton
New principals named for Shallotte Middle School, West Brunswick High School

Latest News

The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
The event is being hosted to support Dahlia Morris, a local child in need of a heart transplant.
‘Walk for Dahlia’ to be held Saturday to support heart transplant patient
The cook-off helps fund CBIA operations, which includes educating the community on the...
Carolina Beach Inlet Association to host 7th annual ‘Great Chowder Cook Off'
Easter festivities planned for southeastern N.C. communities