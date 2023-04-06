UNCW College of Arts and Sciences to split into two colleges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington’s College of Arts and Sciences is set to become two separate colleges starting on July 1.

One college will be for social sciences, humanities and the arts, and the other will focus on computing, engineering and science, according to an announcement on Thursday, April 6.

The college will continue with normal operations as the university looks for new founding deans and determines its staffing and resource needs. Both deans are expected to start on July 1.

“As the former dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, I fundamentally understand the scope of this transformation. I am immensely proud of the college, our students, faculty and staff, and their achievements over the years,” Chancellor Aswani K. Volety said in the announcement. “By creating smaller, more agile colleges, UNCW will build on a firm foundation to better support and enhance the studies of our students and the work of our dedicated faculty and staff.”

