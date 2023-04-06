Senior Connect
UNCW assistant professor serves as lead author for study seeking to protect coral reefs from deadly bacteria

Blake Ushijima
Blake Ushijima
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced that Blake Ushijima, an assistant professor in the Department of Biology and Marine Biology, is helping efforts to develop a probiotic treatment that could protect coral reefs.

“Researchers with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History have discovered the first effective bacterial probiotic for treating and preventing stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD), a mysterious ailment that has devastated Florida’s coral reefs since 2014 and is rapidly spreading throughout the Caribbean,” stated the university in the release.

Ushijima is the study’s lead author, which was published on Thursday, April 6, in Communications Biology.

“The outbreak of SCTLD is considered one of the most devastating coral disease outbreaks ever recorded,” Ushijima said. “This research is important because we are trying to develop more tools for managers to deal with SCTLD. Right now, we are limited with what can be done to treat or prevent this disease, so this adds something new to the toolbox.”

Their probiotic treatment offers an effective alternative to the use of amoxicillin, which although effective in itself, could promote antibiotic-resistant bacteria. SCTLD affects dozens of “hard coral” species, which protect coastlines from storm damage and provide habitat for fishes and marine animals.

Once a coral is infected with SCTLD, its colony of polyps can die within a matter of weeks.

“It just eats the coral tissue away,” said Valerie Paul, head scientist at the Smithsonian Marine Station and senior author of the study. “The living tissue sloughs off and what is left behind is just a white calcium carbonate skeleton.”

The exact cause of the disease is unknown, but researchers were able to develop this new treatment based on the previous success of antibiotics.

The Ushijima Lab at UNCW focuses on coral disease and developing technologies to protect reefs, offering a variety of research opportunities to undergraduate and graduate students. Learn more about Dr. Ushijima’s SCTLD research on the UNCW website,” the university added.

Blake Ushijima
Blake Ushijima

