Therapy helping address communication barrier for children with autism

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Autism cases across the country have tripled in the last 20 years. Families of children with autism have more options for therapy that help teach everyday skills.

Jason Cone is the CEO and Founder of Behavior Consultation & Psychological Services (BCPS). In his more than 10 years of working with autistic children, he’s found one of the biggest barriers is communication.

“We’re teaching kids to communicate. And a lot of times, it’s about their areas of interest. And so, we utilize those motivations to teach them kind of how to interact without that and the environment around them,” Cone said.

A big part of education now includes family members and caretakers helping to meet the child’s needs.

“They are active participants in the therapy and helping decide what’s really important for that kid to work on in their particular lives, depending on their situation,” Cone said.

Cone said awareness campaigns have led to more people learning how to interact with children and young adults with autism.

“We believe that we, as humans, no matter our diagnosis, or our differences, that we’re interdependent, we need each other. And so, we think that, that I’m better off if I can understand you, and you’re better off if you can understand me. And I think that’s the gist of the therapy that we’re trying to do, we’re trying to give our kids the best chance to understand the world around them, and for us to understand them,” Cone said. “They are just like any other human being wanting to connect with you, wanting to engage with you. And it’s important to provide an opportunity for that person to be able to do that.”

For more information about the therapy offered at BCPS, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.