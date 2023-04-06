Sanford man facing more than 100 charges of sex crimes involving minors

SANFORD, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested 31-year-old Tyler Samuel Godfrey of Sanford for several sex crimes involving children.

A tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2021, prompting a joint investigation involving BCSO, Lee County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Task Force, the NC State Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Godfrey has been charged with 50 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

He is also facing two counts of first-degree exploitation of a minor, one count of indecent liberties with a child, 14 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 34 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in Lee County.

“I am extremely grateful for the joint efforts of all the various agencies involved in this case. I am also incredibly proud of the work BCSO detectives put into this case that ultimately resulted in Godfrey’s arrest,” Sheriff John Ingram said.

Detectives have stated the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who has any information about the case should contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

“Finding and arresting the predators involved in victimizing and exploiting children is one of our highest priorities,” Ronnie Martinez, the special agent in charge of HSI Charlotte which covers North and South Carolina, said.

