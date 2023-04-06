Senior Connect
PHOTOS: Goat, dog leave Wake County Animal Center; head to new home in Johnston County

Cinnamon and Felix
Cinnamon and Felix(Wake County Government)
By Chloe Rafferty and Kathryn Hubbard
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A pair of best friends have em’barked’ on their new adventure.

The “truly bonded” dog and goat duo that became internet famous for their friendship has officially left the Wake County Animal Center Wednesday for their new home.

One week ago, the animal center announced that Felix, a male dog, and Cinnamon, a female goat, are going to live out their years together at a Johnston County farm.

The two came to the shelter together on March 13 after their owner was hospitalized and unable to care for them. Officials said they previously lived at a home in Raleigh.

The center said Felix and Cinnamon are best friends who sleep together and are together 24/7 — except when they eat.

Wednesday, Wake County Government shared photos of the pair leaving the animal center and heading to their new home.

“It warms our hearts to see these two besties leave the animal center for good and start their new adventure together with their new family,” Wake County Government wrote in a Facebook post.

Congratulations, Felix and Cinnamon!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

