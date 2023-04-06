NHC students visit Dark Horse Studios to learn about the film industry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s no secret that film plays an important role in Wilmington.

For years, the city has been referred to as “Wilmywood.” People from around the country come here for the film industry, with Wilmington even ranking as one of the best small cities to live and work in as a filmmaker.

Now, select 7th graders from New Hanover County are getting a first-hand look at a variety of career paths.

Career and Leadership Development Academy is a program partnered with the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. The ten-month program selected five students from each middle school in New Hanover County in part of a district-wide program to show students different career paths and what is available to them. Once a month they got to experience jobs in various fields.

Forty-three 7th graders have had industry representatives speak to them. Additionally, they’ve learned how to continue down the career path of their dreams.

Dark Horse Studios was the last stop of the program, and students were able to hear from the president of the studio, multiple directors and even stuntmen. It was an eye-opening experience for the students who may not have known how to get involved in the film industry.

One student always had a passion for being in front of the camera and couldn’t wait for this career day to happen.

“I went to bed early last night and I got up early this morning. I was just ecstatic to come because I’ve never been to a studio or anything before. I always wanted to be in movies, but I never really got into it. I would always see people with their cameras filming and I’d be like, ‘I wish that was me.’ It’s just a nice experience to be able to come here,” said Claire Costner, a student at Charles P. Murray Middle School.

The students learned how Wilmington has been an active film hub for decades and how they don’t have to leave the area to work in entertainment. Currently, about 1,000 people in Wilmington have a steady income with a job in the film industry and the hope is these 7th graders will join them one day.

“Film is a unique part of our economy. So, if this program will replicate at other school systems, even across the state or across the country, there are only a handful of communities that have the kind of film industry that we in Wilmington do,” said Natalie English, president and CEO of Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

Last year, the industry spent over $250 million on projects, with a record-breaking $300 million being spent the year before.

Other careers that the students learned about are ones in hospitality, real estate, architecture, engineering, pharmaceuticals and more.

If your business is interested in hosting students for the next school year, contact Laura Brogdon-Primavera at primavera@wilmingtonchamber.org.

