Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Newborn surrendered to medical center under Safe Haven Act

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at...
Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at designated locations, such as a hospital, fire station or church.(WCAX)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A baby boy weighing 5 pounds, 14.5 ounces was surrendered at a medical center in South Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Social Services.

The agency said the baby was born on April 1 and was left at the Summerville Medical Center in Dorchester County under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at designated locations, such as a hospital, fire station or a church.

DSS took custody of the newborn and has placed him in a foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on May 11.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates a shooting in Whiteville on Wednesday, April 5
Whiteville police identify victim in fatal shooting
Traffic at the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
NC bill would end car emissions tests, require safety inspections every other year
Bowling ball and pins
Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closing after nearly 50 years
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Michael Hobbs and Scott Dalton
New principals named for Shallotte Middle School, West Brunswick High School

Latest News

President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
Pope Francis arrives on the altar to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at...
Pope washes feet in Holy Thursday rite at Rome youth prison
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates
Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
CFCC announces 2023-2024 Broadway lineup including Mean Girls, Shrek musicals
Actor Jeremy Renner said he wrote last words to his family after he was severely injured in a...
Jeremy Renner wrote last words to family after snow plow accident