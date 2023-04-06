N.C. Supreme Court denies appeal involving man convicted in Columbus Co. murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - An appeal from a man convicted in a 2015 murder in Columbus County was denied by the N.C. Supreme Court on Thursday.

In 2017, Antiwuan Tyrez Campbell was convicted in the 2015 fatal shooting of Wilbur Allen Davis Jr. Campbell was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

After the N.C. Court of Appeals declined his appeal in a divided decision, he brought the case to the state Supreme Court, which heard his case on Feb. 8.

On April 6, the Supreme Court affirmed the Court of Appeals’ decision with Justice Anita Earls dissenting.

During jury selection for his murder trial, Campbell raised a “Batson challenge,” arguing that the State was purposefully trying to excuse black prospective jurors.

The trial judge denied his challenge.

In the Court of Appeals, Campbell argued “that the trial court erred in concluding that he failed to establish a prima facie case of impermissible racial discrimination during jury selection.” A majority of the court found no error by the trial court.

After petitioning the Court of Appeals to reconsider the case, a majority of the court once again found no errors.

Campbell then brought the case to the Supreme Court arguing that “the Court of Appeals erred in holding that there was no error in the trial court’s conclusion that he failed to establish a prima facie case of purposeful discrimination” during the jury selection process.

“Based on a review of the record in this case and the arguments of the parties, we agree that defendant has failed to demonstrate that the trial court’s determination that defendant failed to prove a prima facie showing of racial discrimination was ‘clearly erroneous,’” the majority opinion states. “The decision of the Court of Appeals is affirmed.”

