Navassa man sentenced to over 10 years on drug and weapons charges

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - A Navassa man has been sentenced to 130 months in prison on drug and weapon charges after allegedly selling stolen firearms to government agents.

Devonte Lewis pled guilty on Dec. 8, 2022, to possession of a firearm not registered with the National Firearms Registry, possession of a firearm by a felon, distribution of a quantity of crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“According to court documents, evidence presented in court, and other documents, between November 16, 2021, and December 10, 2021, Lewis sold a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) undercover agent the following: a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine ad a 50-round drum, two rifles, one that was stolen, a Glock 45 caliber handgun, a “switch” that converted a Glock 9mm handgun from a semiautomatic into a fully functioning machine gun, a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine, and a .38 caliber handgun. Additionally, Lewis sold the undercover agent a quantity of cocaine on at least two occasions. On one of those occasions Lewis was armed with a handgun,” states an announcement from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Then, according to the announcement, ATF contacted Earnest Robinson about buying a gun on March 2, 2022. They believed Robinson was a co-conspirator, and the announcement says he arrived with Lewis to meet the agent. Lewis brought an AR-10 rifle and a revolver, and the agent paid Robinson for the guns after he said they belonged to him. According to the announcement, Robinson is a validated Blood gang member and has been convicted of a felony.

