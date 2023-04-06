Senior Connect
Matthews woman wins jackpot years after $1 million win

Her first win happened in 2018.
McDowell County man collects $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot
McDowell County man collects $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Nha Duong of Matthews won her second big lottery prize when her $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $336,759 jackpot.

She previously won $1 million on a Hit $5,000 scratch-off in October 2018.

Duong purchased her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle K on Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Matthews. She matched all five white balls in Friday’s drawing.

[Mint Hill man wins $2 million on scratch-off ticket]

Duong arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $239,941.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Thursday’s jackpot is $120,000.

For more information, visit nclottery.com.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

