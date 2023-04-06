Matthews woman wins jackpot years after $1 million win

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Nha Duong of Matthews won her second big lottery prize when her $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $336,759 jackpot.

She previously won $1 million on a Hit $5,000 scratch-off in October 2018.

Duong purchased her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle K on Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Matthews. She matched all five white balls in Friday’s drawing.

Duong arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $239,941.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Thursday’s jackpot is $120,000.

For more information, visit nclottery.com.

