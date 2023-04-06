Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Local library lets people share and recycle garden seeds

The unique neighborhood program helps bring people together
Maides Park in Wilmington
Maides Park in Wilmington(WECT)
By Bill Murray
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a library that’s growing in popularity on Manly Avenue in Wilmington. But at this one, you won’t find a book in sight.

The concept for a seed library simple. At the Derick G. Davis Center at Maides Park, you can check out seeds for your garden at home. Then in return, you bring seeds back to contribute.

“We like the seed library because it does have that sense of ownership,” said Isaiah Lubben, the Maides Park recreation supervisor. “When they bring it back to the community center, it’s very engaging. And it’s holistic in the sense they bring that ownership back here to the center.”

The program kicked off in September, and already close to 100 people have registered and signed up. The library’s message is one of sharing, recycling and giving back.

“Our girls are so intrigued by the whole thing,” said chef Gwen Gulliksen of the GLOW Academy in Wilmington.

Right now, many of her afterschool students in garden club are harvesting marigold seeds.

“I think connectivity is the major goal we like to teach our girls here. Everything’s connected.”

Anyone is encouraged to stop by. All you have to do is fill out a seed request form. You can check out up to three packets of seeds per visit.

You can learn more about it by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates a shooting in Whiteville on Wednesday, April 5
Whiteville police identify victim in fatal shooting
Traffic at the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
NC bill would end car emissions tests, require safety inspections every other year
Bowling ball and pins
Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closing after nearly 50 years
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Michael Hobbs and Scott Dalton
New principals named for Shallotte Middle School, West Brunswick High School

Latest News

Blake Ushijima
UNCW assistant professor serves as lead author for study seeking to protect coral reefs from deadly bacteria
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
The event is being hosted to support Dahlia Morris, a local child in need of a heart transplant.
‘Walk for Dahlia’ to be held Saturday to support heart transplant patient
The cook-off helps fund CBIA operations, which includes educating the community on the...
Carolina Beach Inlet Association to host 7th annual ‘Great Chowder Cook Off'