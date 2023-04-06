Local library lets people share and recycle garden seeds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a library that’s growing in popularity on Manly Avenue in Wilmington. But at this one, you won’t find a book in sight.

The concept for a seed library simple. At the Derick G. Davis Center at Maides Park, you can check out seeds for your garden at home. Then in return, you bring seeds back to contribute.

“We like the seed library because it does have that sense of ownership,” said Isaiah Lubben, the Maides Park recreation supervisor. “When they bring it back to the community center, it’s very engaging. And it’s holistic in the sense they bring that ownership back here to the center.”

The program kicked off in September, and already close to 100 people have registered and signed up. The library’s message is one of sharing, recycling and giving back.

“Our girls are so intrigued by the whole thing,” said chef Gwen Gulliksen of the GLOW Academy in Wilmington.

Right now, many of her afterschool students in garden club are harvesting marigold seeds.

“I think connectivity is the major goal we like to teach our girls here. Everything’s connected.”

Anyone is encouraged to stop by. All you have to do is fill out a seed request form. You can check out up to three packets of seeds per visit.

You can learn more about it by clicking here.

