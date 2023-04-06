Senior Connect
Duke employee arrested for sex crimes, received $8M bond: warrants

Arrest warrants reveal Yi Yao, 29, was charged with 15 counts of felony second degree exploitation of a minor.
By Chloe Rafferty and Kathryn Hubbard
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) - A Duke employee has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, the Cary Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

Arrest warrants reveal Yi Yao, 29, was charged with 15 counts of felony second degree exploitation of a minor. The warrant says the offenses happened on Aug. 1, 2022.

According to the warrants, Yao also duplicated child pornography of children between the ages of 6- and 13-years-old.

He was fingerprinted and a DNA sample was conducted, according to the warrant.

Duke University said while Yao was a Duke employee, he did not serve as a professor.

Due to the nature and circumstances of the charges, the Department of Homeland Security is involved in the case. The arrest warrants revealed that Yao is a Chinese citizen.

Yao was arrested on Tuesday and received an $8 million bond. He was ordered to be under electronic house arrest, turn in his passport, prohibited from using electronic devices or contacting anyone under the age of 18.

Yao appeared in court on Wednesday.

