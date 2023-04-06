Senior Connect
Crews fighting eight-acre wildfire in Hampstead area

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are working to control an eight-acre wildfire located in the woods behind Topsail High School as of around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

According to Pender County Emergency Management, the fire began at around 3:30 p.m and no structures are currently being threatened by the fire.

N.C. Forest Service, Pender EMS and Fire, and Pender County Emergency Management crews are on the scene.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

