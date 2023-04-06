CFCC announces 2023-2024 Broadway lineup including Mean Girls, Shrek musicals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College has announced its 2023-2024 PNC Broadway lineup to run from Nov. 1, 2023 to June 7, 2024.

The seven shows selected for the season were To Kill a Mockingbird, Pretty Woman the Musical, Mean Girls the Musical, The Illusionists, Magic of the Holidays, Come From Away, The Cher Show, and Shrek The Musical.

Full season subscriptions will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, online or at the Ticket Central box office from 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

“I am thrilled to unveil our 2023-2024 Broadway season lineup,’” said Shane Fernando, Vice President of Advancement of the Arts at CFCC. “From beloved classics to exciting new productions, the Wilson Center stage will come alive with the magic of the theatre, showcasing incredible talent and creativity. Having the opportunity to host these renowned shows has a major economic impact on our community and local business owners.”

