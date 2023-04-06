Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Caught on camera: Tranquilized bear falls from tree in Spartanburg

Officials captured a black bear outside First Presbyterian Church near downtown Spartanburg. The bear will be moved to a sanctuary.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials worked to capture a black bear near downtown Spartanburg on Thursday.

The black bear was spotted in a tree in front of First Presbyterian Church on East Main Street around 10:25 a.m. A Spartanburg native and nature enthusiast was walking by when he heard a noise in the tree.

He said he had to pinch himself to believe what he was seeing. He was able to flag down a nearby officer with the Spartanburg Police Department who was patrolling the area. Firefighters were called to the scene.

East Main Street near Chestnut Street was blocked off during the incident, which attracted a crowd of spectators.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) also responded and helped tranquilize the bear. After he was sedated, police said the bear became stuck in the tree and a ladder truck was used to “nudge” the bear free.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the darted bear fell from the tree and was moved by officials to an enclosed DNR trailer. The bear was given a field exam by DNR and released on U.S. Forest Service land in the Upstate.

MORE NEWS: Deputy injured after patrol car stolen during chase along I-85

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates a shooting in Whiteville on Wednesday, April 5
Whiteville police identify victim in fatal shooting
Cinnamon and Felix
PHOTOS: Goat, dog leave Wake County Animal Center; head to new home in Johnston County
A proposed baseball stadium presented by officials from the Town of Leland, Brunswick County...
Brunswick Co. balks at price of stadium construction
UNCW
UNCW College of Arts and Sciences to split into two colleges
Crews are working to control an eight-acre wildfire located in the woods behind Topsail High...
Crews fighting eight-acre wildfire in Hampstead area

Latest News

Carli Batson, the former Miss Wilmington and Miss North Carolina who will soon be crowned as...
Carli Batson: Former Miss North Carolina to soon wear the crown as Queen Azalea (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
Richard Matthews
Man arrested, accused of obtaining property by false pretenses in Pender County
Boaters in Lake Murray in an undated photo.
Bill to strengthen boater education requirement advancing at SC State House
Greenville police investigating apparent accidental shooting on school bus
Wilmington Fire crews rescue motorcyclist who fell off bridge.
Wilmington fire crews rescue motorcyclist who fell off bridge