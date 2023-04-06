Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Camp Hope accepting applications from families of child cancer patients

A promotional image for Hope Abounds Cancer Network's Camp Hope retreat
A promotional image for Hope Abounds Cancer Network's Camp Hope retreat(Hope Abounds Cancer Network)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Hope Abounds Cancer Network will host a free Camp Hope weekend retreat at Fort Caswell for families of children enduring medical treatment while in outpatient status.

Applications are being accepted through April 25, and the camp will be free from May 5-7 with up to 25 families.

“It is the desire of Hope Abounds Cancer Network to provide an opportunity for families to relax, have fun and make new friendships during this fun weekend. All accommodations, meals and activities are included to make for a wonderful time of enjoyment for all,” states an announcement from the Hope Abounds Cancer Network.

You can apply for the camp under the events page on the network’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigates a shooting in Whiteville on Wednesday, April 5
Whiteville police identify victim in fatal shooting
Traffic at the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
NC bill would end car emissions tests, require safety inspections every other year
Bowling ball and pins
Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closing after nearly 50 years
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Michael Hobbs and Scott Dalton
New principals named for Shallotte Middle School, West Brunswick High School

Latest News

Navassa man sentenced to over 10 years on drug and weapons charges
Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
CFCC announces 2023-2024 Broadway lineup including Mean Girls, Shrek musicals
The New Hanover County Arboretum
Arboretum honored by American Public Gardens Association
Biltmore Estate
Biltmore employee killed by fallen tree during high winds