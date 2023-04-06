Camp Hope accepting applications from families of child cancer patients

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Hope Abounds Cancer Network will host a free Camp Hope weekend retreat at Fort Caswell for families of children enduring medical treatment while in outpatient status.

Applications are being accepted through April 25, and the camp will be free from May 5-7 with up to 25 families.

“It is the desire of Hope Abounds Cancer Network to provide an opportunity for families to relax, have fun and make new friendships during this fun weekend. All accommodations, meals and activities are included to make for a wonderful time of enjoyment for all,” states an announcement from the Hope Abounds Cancer Network.

You can apply for the camp under the events page on the network’s website.

