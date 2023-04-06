Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. balks at price of stadium construction

A proposed baseball stadium presented by officials from the Town of Leland, Brunswick County...
A proposed baseball stadium presented by officials from the Town of Leland, Brunswick County and REV Entertainment(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County officials announced Thursday that the expected cost of a new baseball stadium “may not be prudent for the County to take on at this time.”

In a news release, the county says that, while it is in a strong financial position, the debt needed to fund the stadium construction could exceed $100 million.

“We still believe this proposed project has great merit and could potentially provide the desired entertainment, shopping and dining options our residents have asked for over the years,” Chairman Randy Thompson said. “While Brunswick County has decided to not take on debt to finance this particular project, our staff continue to work with all parties involved to find other ways to fund this concept.”

The county expressed commitment to not using existing county funds, raising property taxes or a general obligation bond via a voter referendum to pay for the stadium.

The initial proposal was for the county to construct and own the stadium along with any debt issuance associated with the stadium construction. Then the county would lease the stadium to REV Entertainment.

A study led by the Town of Leland is underway to see if the economic impact and the new revenues made by the development would be sufficient to offset debt payments without using government funds.

