Wilmington man pleads guilty to charges involving indecent exposure

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Desmond Jermal Mays of Wilmington has pled guilty to charges after exposing himself to women at two different businesses on Jan. 18

According to court documents, the Wilmington Police Department reported that Mays exposed himself at a motel on Market Street and a retail store on Castle Street. He fled the scene after the second incident, and police located him in the Hillcrest housing community trying to flee again on a bicycle.

Mays pled guilty to two counts of indecent exposure, one count of resisting a public officer, and one count of second-degree trespass. He had previously been prohibited from Wilmington Housing Authority property, hence the trespassing charge.

