Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington man pleads guilty to charges involving indecent exposure

Desmond Jermal Mays (District Attorney's Office)
Desmond Jermal Mays (District Attorney's Office)(District Attorney's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Desmond Jermal Mays of Wilmington has pled guilty to charges after exposing himself to women at two different businesses on Jan. 18

According to court documents, the Wilmington Police Department reported that Mays exposed himself at a motel on Market Street and a retail store on Castle Street. He fled the scene after the second incident, and police located him in the Hillcrest housing community trying to flee again on a bicycle.

Mays pled guilty to two counts of indecent exposure, one count of resisting a public officer, and one count of second-degree trespass. He had previously been prohibited from Wilmington Housing Authority property, hence the trespassing charge.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling ball and pins
Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closing after nearly 50 years
Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Human remains found in Georgia identified as KC Johnson
Oak Island Water Rescue
Oak Island emergency personnel release details of Saturday rescue near Sheep Island
Jeremy Lane
Man arrested by Wilmington police after alleged drug transaction
Traffic at the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
NC bill would end car emissions tests, require safety inspections every other year

Latest News

Nearly 80 businesses to attend Brunswick Community College Job Fair
David Hernandez’s family is begging for search teams to not give up on finding their son’s...
Family pushes to continue search for missing teen’s body near Fort Fisher
The Curtis L. Brown, Jr. Field in Elizabethtown, North Carolina
Elizabethtown airport to to offer flight instruction under new operator
Cape Fear Cooking: Delicious deviled eggs
Cape Fear Cooking: Delightful deviled eggs