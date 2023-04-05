Tech Talk: Looking back at 50 years since first cell phone call

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On April 3, 1973, the first cell phone call was completed between Martin Cooper, who introduced the device to the world while working at Motorola, and a rival of his at AT&T.

Fifty years later, Jessica Vinoverski, with U.S. Cellular, sat down with WECT’s Bill Murray to discuss the history and evolution of the cellular phone.

“You got this bag phone right here that was permanently installed in your car,” said Vinoverski. “And all you could do is talk on it. In 1984, they came out with this cool little Motorola here, it was $4,000, weighed two pounds and all you had was 35 minutes of talk time.

“They also had the flip phone, and it wasn’t just your normal flip phone, we could flip down the mouthpiece and talk on that, and it’s a brick, you know, brick in your pocket. Years later, they came out with a phone that had the QWERTY keyboard, where you can text, the first text was Merry Christmas, right? Then they had the game changer for business professionals with the BlackBerry, easier to text and do emails.”

Following innovations such as these, Apple’s iPhone would forever change the game when it came to cell phone advancements.

“In 2007 iPhone came out and it had the first like music player on your phone, which was nice, a two on one type of thing. Year after that came the Android, which is also funny because now we’re going back to kind of the little flip and fold,” he said, in reference to new phones with folding screens.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.