Some local governments, libraries closing for Easter holiday
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some local government offices are set to close for Good Friday and Easter this weekend.
The City of Wilmington:
- City offices closed on Friday, April 7
- Trash and recycling collection will not be affected
New Hanover County:
- County offices, public libraries, the Cape Fear Museum, the Senior Resource Center and health clinics closed on Friday, April 7
- The Cape Fear Museum and libraries closed on Sunday, April 9
- Airlie Gardens, Arboretum grounds, landfill, household hazardous waste facility and Hazwagon to remain open
Pender County:
- County offices closed on Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10
- Hampstead convenience center to remain open during normal Sunday business hours from 1 to 7 p.m.
Brunswick County:
- County offices, library branches and recycling convenience centers closed on Friday, April 7
- Landfill to remain open, and trash and recycling to be collected as usual
- You can see how to contact utilities after hours on the county’s website.
The Town of Leland:
- Town facilities closed on Friday, April 7
The Town of Belville:
- Town hall closed on Friday, April 7
