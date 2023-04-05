Senior Connect
Some local governments, libraries closing for Easter holiday

Leland
Leland(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some local government offices are set to close for Good Friday and Easter this weekend.

The City of Wilmington:

  • City offices closed on Friday, April 7
  • Trash and recycling collection will not be affected

New Hanover County:

  • County offices, public libraries, the Cape Fear Museum, the Senior Resource Center and health clinics closed on Friday, April 7
  • The Cape Fear Museum and libraries closed on Sunday, April 9
  • Airlie Gardens, Arboretum grounds, landfill, household hazardous waste facility and Hazwagon to remain open

Pender County:

  • County offices closed on Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10
  • Hampstead convenience center to remain open during normal Sunday business hours from 1 to 7 p.m.

Brunswick County:

  • County offices, library branches and recycling convenience centers closed on Friday, April 7
  • Landfill to remain open, and trash and recycling to be collected as usual
  • You can see how to contact utilities after hours on the county’s website.

The Town of Leland:

  • Town facilities closed on Friday, April 7

The Town of Belville:

  • Town hall closed on Friday, April 7

