Sheriff’s office seeking public’s help in identifying people wanted for questioning in larceny case

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who they say are wanted for questioning in connection to a larceny case.

According to the announcement, the office wants to question the two about the larceny of signs from Browns Outdoor Headquarters, located in Delco.

The two individuals were passengers in a silver Toyota Tundra truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCSO at (910) 642-6551 or submit a tip through their website or mobile app.

