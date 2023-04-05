Paschal named assistant superintendent for Brunswick Co. Schools

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - West Brunswick High School Principal Jonathan Paschal has been named the new assistant superintendent of Brunswick County Schools.

The Brunswick County Board of Education approved the hiring during its meeting Tuesday night.

“Currently serving as Principal at West Brunswick High School, Mr. Paschal has demonstrated his leadership abilities alongside a remarkable team of educators,” the school system stated in a news release. “Throughout his career, Mr. Paschal has gained experience in strategic planning, project coordination, talent development, and change management. He prioritizes creating a safe and academically challenging environment to enhance student growth and achievement.

“His experience as a Principal and Assistant Principal within Brunswick County Schools has given him a comprehensive understanding of the district’s needs and priorities.”

Paschal is also the parent of two boys who will attend Brunswick County Schools.

