WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One person was killed in a shooting in Whiteville on Wednesday, April 5.

According to the Whiteville Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 1:15 p.m. at New and Used Tire Bargains on East Columbus Street.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.