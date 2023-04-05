Oak Island Water Rescue saves pelican from entanglement in fishing line
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water Rescue performed a rescue of a pelican that was trapped in a fishing line on Wednesday, April 5.
Water Rescue officials spotted the pelican using high-power binoculars. Mary Ellen Rogers, with Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter, provided responders advice on how to safely handle the pelican.
“We surf-launched Boat 4491 with a crew of two and gently brought the pelican into the boat where the crew cut away some of the fishing line,” Oak Island Water Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.
Rogers then took possession of the pelican and will perform a medical evaluation and provide treatment if needed. Water Rescue will share the update on the pelican along with the video of the rescue at a later time.
