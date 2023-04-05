Senior Connect
Oak Island Water Rescue saves pelican from entanglement in fishing line

Oak Island Water Rescue saves pelican
Oak Island Water Rescue saves pelican(Oak Island Water Rescue)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water Rescue performed a rescue of a pelican that was trapped in a fishing line on Wednesday, April 5.

Water Rescue officials spotted the pelican using high-power binoculars. Mary Ellen Rogers, with Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter, provided responders advice on how to safely handle the pelican.

“We surf-launched Boat 4491 with a crew of two and gently brought the pelican into the boat where the crew cut away some of the fishing line,” Oak Island Water Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

Rogers then took possession of the pelican and will perform a medical evaluation and provide treatment if needed. Water Rescue will share the update on the pelican along with the video of the rescue at a later time.

Oak Island Water Rescue save pelican
Oak Island Water Rescue save pelican(Oak Island Water Rescue)
Oak Island Water Rescue saves pelican
Oak Island Water Rescue saves pelican(Oak Island Water Rescue)
Oak Island Water Rescue saves pelican
Oak Island Water Rescue saves pelican(Oak Island Water Rescue)
Oak Island Water Rescue saves pelican
Oak Island Water Rescue saves pelican(Oak Island Water Rescue)

