New principals named for Shallotte Middle School, West Brunswick High School

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New principals were named for Shallotte Middle School and West Brunswick High School at the Brunswick County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, April 4.

Michael A. Hobbs was approved to serve as principal of Shallotte Middle School. He has served as the principal of Whiteville High School since 2018.

“Mr. Hobbs is no stranger to Brunswick County Schools, having previously served as principal and assistant principal at Cedar Grove Middle School, as well as assistant principal at Leland Middle School. Mr. Hobbs has earned a Master of School Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education from UNC-Wilmington,” states an announcement from Brunswick County Schools.

Scott Dalton was approved to serve as principal of West Brunswick High School. He currently serves as the principal of South Brunswick Middle School and previously served as principal at Oak Grove High School and East Davidson High School.

“Mr. Dalton has also served as an assistant principal at West Davidson High School and Central Davidson High School. Mr. Dalton has earned a Master of Education with a concentration in Educational Leadership from High Point University and a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro,” states an announcement from BCS.

