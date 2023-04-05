Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New principals named for Shallotte Middle School, West Brunswick High School

Michael Hobbs and Scott Dalton
Michael Hobbs and Scott Dalton(Brunswick County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New principals were named for Shallotte Middle School and West Brunswick High School at the Brunswick County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, April 4.

Michael A. Hobbs was approved to serve as principal of Shallotte Middle School. He has served as the principal of Whiteville High School since 2018.

“Mr. Hobbs is no stranger to Brunswick County Schools, having previously served as principal and assistant principal at Cedar Grove Middle School, as well as assistant principal at Leland Middle School. Mr. Hobbs has earned a Master of School Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education from UNC-Wilmington,” states an announcement from Brunswick County Schools.

Scott Dalton was approved to serve as principal of West Brunswick High School. He currently serves as the principal of South Brunswick Middle School and previously served as principal at Oak Grove High School and East Davidson High School.

“Mr. Dalton has also served as an assistant principal at West Davidson High School and Central Davidson High School. Mr. Dalton has earned a Master of Education with a concentration in Educational Leadership from High Point University and a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro,” states an announcement from BCS.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling ball and pins
Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closing after nearly 50 years
Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Human remains found in Georgia identified as KC Johnson
Oak Island Water Rescue
Oak Island emergency personnel release details of Saturday rescue near Sheep Island
Jeremy Lane
Man arrested by Wilmington police after alleged drug transaction
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Search continues for teen who disappeared near Fort Fisher

Latest News

Truck hits a train in Spartanburg County
Caught on camera: Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Spartanburg County
Azalea planting event at Airlie Gardens with the Cape Fear Gardening Club
County officials and local groups hold azalea planting event at Airlie Gardens
Town of Holden Beach
Bike lanes to be added to over six miles of Ocean Blvd in Holden Beach
PCU customers located east of I-40 in Rocky Point along and adjacent to NC 210 as well as all...
Pender Co. Utilities issues water shortage plan with irrigation restrictions