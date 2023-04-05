New Hanover Co. Board of Education to hold town hall meeting for public input

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Board of Education has announced that a town hall meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

According to the announcement, the meeting is part of the board’s “attempt to further engage and address inquiries from the general public.” Members of the community who would like to ask the board a question can pre-submit their questions by clicking here.

Additionally, time will be allotted for those in attendance to pose questions to the board.

